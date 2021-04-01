Court discharges Mcbrown after her testimony in Bulldog's trial

Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, an actress and TV hostess, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court to testify in the case of Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka, Bulldog.

Mcbrown was cross examined by Hanson's lawyer, Jerry Avernorgbor after a video recordings of Mcbrown's show indicated that Hanson made some pronouncements against the President which was played in court.

Hanson is accused of threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video telecasted on air.

Mcbrown, led in evidence by the Prosecution Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, told the court that, she knew Hanson as one of her panelists on her show on United Television.

According to Mcbrown, she was called by the Criminal Investigation Department officials and she went and gave a witness statement.

When the witness statement was showed to her in court, Mcbrown identified it, saying the Police assisted her to write the statement.

Prosecution prayed the court that the witness statement and some attached files be adopted in evidence.

The court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Mcbrown's witness statement, while the video recordings of Hanson's pronouncement's was also admitted and played in open court.

Answering questions under cross examination, Mcbrown admitted that her show on UTV was about entertainment.

The witness admitted that there was nothing wrong talking about Menzgold.

Mcbrown told the court that Hanson never acted on what he said on her show.

The witness said she had not heard or seen Hanson gathering people to activate what he said on the show.

She admitted that what Hanson said on her show, did not put her in a state of fear.

Mcbrown told the court that she could recall that Afia Schwarzenegger, another panelist asked Bulldog if he was threatening the President.

The witness said she could also recall that Hanson told Afia that she should not put words in his mouth.

The court discharged Mcbrown and adjourned the matter to April 27.

Hanson is on GHC 70,000 bail.

The facts as presented by prosecution were that the complainants in the case are citizens and regular viewers of UTV programme dubbed, "United Showbiz,” hosted by Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, which is shown live on Saturdays.

The prosecution said on January 9, this year, the programme was aired as usual and the accused was one of the panelists who appeared on the show.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu, said during the programme, the issue of Menzgold was raised and Hanson quickly responded that, "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers."

The prosecution said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted the said video recording on the face book page of UTV, which attracted many comments from viewers who watched and heard the accused making those “unguided” comments.

The prosecution said on January 12, this year, Hanson was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for investigations.

He said in the course of the investigations, the Police requested for the original video recording from UTV and it was played to the accused and he admitted having made those comments.

The prosecution said the original video, which was in Twi and English language was forwarded to the Ghana Institute of Languages for transcription and same was transcribed into English language.

Hanson has denied the charge of “Offensive conduct to breach of peace.”

—GNA