ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

19-year-old thief arrested for stealing 10 cattle

19-year-old thief arrested for stealing 10 cattle
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Latif Diko Osmanu, a 19-year-old thief has been nabbed by the Ofinso North District Police Command in Akumanda near Techiman for stealing cows.

The suspect was arrested at the weekend upon a tip off with about 10 cattle in an attempt to send the animals out from the area for sale and has since been remanded by the Ofinso District Court into Police custody to assist in investigation.

Chief Superintendent of Police Bernard Twum-Barimah, Ofinso North District Police Commander, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday that suspect was alleged to be a Fulani man who had been engaging in robbery and that measures have been put in place by the Command to combat such crimes and social vices in the area.

He said the police was ready to battle with robbers who have been attacking traders and other business people in the District, adding that the Police has intensified high way patrols and checks on suspected persons to help arrest criminals who terrorized people in the area.

Chief Superintendent Twum-Barimah mentioned that some of the robbers arrested earlier on different charges have been sentenced whiles others were still on trial.

He called on stakeholders to assist the police with a vehicle which had been the major challenge to be able to work effectively in fighting crime to ensure safety in the area.

Chief Superintendent Twum-Barimah commended the community members including the Traditional Authorities, political leaders and the general public for collaborating with the police in protecting lives and properties in the area.

—GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Trader jailed 2years for biting off Policeman’s finger
31.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Zabzugu: Police probes circumstances under which a teacher 'hanged herself'
31.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Oti Region: Police grab arms trading syndicate in Worawora
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Another man beats wife to death at Akame in Volta region
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Takoradi Girls Saga: Godfred Dame welcomes conviction of accused persons
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Western North: Residents, passengers appeal for help following robbery attacks
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Dr. Opuni trial takes a new twist
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Major Mahama murder tape to be played on 12th April in court
30.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Akumadan Police arrest leader of notorious Cattle stealing syndicate
29.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Bagbin accepts Ablakwa’s resignation from Appointments Commi...
2 hours ago

NDC Executives hold crunch meeting with MPs over Ablakwa's r...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line