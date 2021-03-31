ModernGhana logo
31.03.2021 General News

Tema-Akosombo Railway project progresses

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Tema-Akosombo Railway Project, a 97.625 Kilometres railway line, is gradually progressing and near completion in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic slowed down the pace of work marginally, but the project is advancing steadily with major works completed.

The railway project is part of the Tema-Mpakadam railway under the Ghana-Burkina Inter Connectivity Railway Project being constructed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, an Indian Construction Company.

Mr Gupta Asim, Head of Legal, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema on Wednesday.

He said the project is four months ahead of the originally scheduled date.

On the Volta Lake where a 300-meter rail bridge at Ogoli near Juapong in the North Tongu District was ongoing, he noted that, 86 per cent of construction had been completed.

Mr Asim said, aside COVID-19 which had seemingly slowed down the pace of work, some demolition of buildings at Juapong and Tropo Fishing Farm at Mpakadan was a challenge, although compensation had been paid to the affected persons.

---GNA

