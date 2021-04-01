Atwima Mponua DCE commissions 6 unit Classroom Block at Kotokuom

Listen to article

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua District, Hon. Williams Darko together with AirtelTigo Ghana has Commission a six (6) unit classroom block at Kotokuom.

Speaking at a short durbar, the DCE commended AirtelTigo for putting up one of the most beautifully designed classroom blocks in the community at no cost to the community.

He said the company deserved praise for impacting the lives of the innocent kids who were exposed to all kinds of vices.

“AirtelTigo Corporate responsibilities could complement the government's efforts to make education accessible to all children,” he noted.

He advise parents to prioritize their children's education while adding that, the only property parents could bequeath their children was education adding.

“No family member can take the knowledge the children will acquire through education from them,” Hon. Williams Darko said.

He appealed to the parents to take advantage of Free Senior School and ensure their children are always in school.

Mr. Kwame Osafo Amoah, the AirtelTigo head of Commercial in the Ashanti Zone, said the project was part of the company's corporate social responsibilities, which hinges on education.

The project was Commissioned at a colourful ceremony attended by all key stakeholders in education in the District and a delegation from AirtelTigo Ghana.