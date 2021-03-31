ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.03.2021 Headlines

Prince Kamal commends GIJ students for exercising restraint in pushing their demands

Prince Kamal commends GIJ students for exercising restraint in pushing their demands
Listen to article

An Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal Gumah, has commended the students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for embarking on a peaceful demonstration to press home their demands from the school's authorities.

Students of the institute embarked on protest last week against a decision by the school's authority to defer students who could not pay their tuition during the registration period for the semester

The students described the decision as unfair and embarked on a protest to get the university to rescind the decision and give them a grace period to settle their debts.

They also took their case to the media to appeal for public support for their request

Eventually, they managed to get the authorities of GIJ to grant their request to extended the deadline for the registration and payment of tuition.

Mr Gumah commended the students for their tenacity, adding that their bravery was highly admirable.

"I am moved by how compelling youth advocacy is. Their relentless efforts resulted in the school's management paying heed to their request for amnesty over the payment of their tuition fees after negotiations with student leaders".

"It is commendable that the young student leaders rose to the task. Advocacy by the youth has become significant in ensuring social change and thus the need rises to elect well-meaning leaders to seek our interest," he said

Mr Gumah hopes to become the next National Youth Organiser for the NPP when the party goes to polls to elect a new leadership ahead of the 2024 general elections

He is confident of his abilities to rally the country's youth behind the ruling NPP to secure a historic third successive victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

A native of Bawku in the Upper East Region, Prince Gumah, as he is affectionately called by his peers, comes from the Santeem Yiridema royal family, a family that is has produced many prominent members in the NPP

331202110330-0f72ym3xxs-img-20210331-wa0010

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
"Ghana must not fall to gays and lesbians; LGBTQI is a distortion of creation"
31.03.2021 | Headlines
Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and other frontline workers begins
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Easter Season: City authorities in Accra to enforce COVID-19 Protocols
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghanaian Referee officiating Ivory Coast, Ethiopia AFCON game collapses
30.03.2021 | Headlines
GOC in full support of juicy motivations for Black Stars
31.03.2021 | Headlines
NDC MP pushes for renovation of schools in Sissala West
31.03.2021 | Headlines
Auditor General exposes wrong investments by SSNIT costing about $185 Million
31.03.2021 | Headlines
Tsatsu Tsikata thrown out in Hohoe case involving Peter Amewu
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Parents of Rastafarian students finally withdraw them from Achimota School
30.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Bank Collapse: Speaker Bagbin sets up nine-member committee ...
3 hours ago

Zabzugu: Police probes circumstances under which a teacher '...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line