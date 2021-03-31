Provide leadership that will benefit Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo to Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo has charged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to provide the leadership that is needed to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

According to him, that is the reason Ghanaians voted to retain him as president of the country.

President Akufo-Addo insists all achievements of his government will amount to nothing if the impact is not felt by the Ghanaian people.

He thus urged Mr. Ofori-Atta to introduce measures that will increase the real wages of workers and also bring profits to businesses in the country.

“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020. Ultimately what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that's an increase in the real wages for working people and enhancement of the income of farmers and fisherfolk and a rise of profits for businesses.”

“So talk of good macro and economic management, fiscal responsibility in GDP growth has to reflect that goal if the talk is to be meaningful. So I indicated to your colleague ministers the Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them. So as you assume your position in government, I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work on which we are embarked benefits the progress of why they voted for us.”

Meanwhile, he also commended Parliament for approving Mr. Ofori-Atta by consensus.

“I commend Parliament for the by-partisan consensual manner in which it approved Ken Ofori-Atta. The welfare of Ghanaian remains the paramount consideration of public policy.”

President Akufo-Addo made these comments when he swore in Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.

Mr. Ofori-Atta after his two-day vetting was approved by consensus following recommendations by the Appointments Committee on Monday, March 29, 2021.

This was after his appearance at the Committee was rescheduled on many occasions following his post-COVID-19 health complications.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh in presenting the recommendation of the committee, highlighted a number of questions the nominee was asked.

“The nominee answered a number of questions ranging from the justification for the resubmission of the Agyapa transaction to Parliament, public sector wages negotiations, the rationale for the proposed tax hikes by the government and the management and use of the petroleum revenue. The committee by consensus recommends to the house to approve the nomination of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta for appointment as Minister responsible for Finance,” he indicated.

----citinewsroom