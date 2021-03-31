Bi-partisan approval of Ken Ofori-Atta commendable – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commended Parliament for approving Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister by consensus.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, after his two-day vetting, was approved by consensus following recommendations by the Appointments Committee on Monday, March 29, 2021.

This was after his appearance at the Committee was rescheduled on many occasions following his post-COVID-19 health complications.

President Akufo-Addo insisted that the welfare of the Ghanaian people is paramount to all arms of government.

“I commend Parliament for the by-partisan consensual manner in which it approved Ken Ofori-Atta. The welfare of Ghanaian remains the paramount consideration of public policy. And I am happy that he's recovered fully from his medical condition and made history by becoming the first minister in the life of our nation to have been vetted for two consecutive days at the committee hearings.”

Meanwhile, he has also charged Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to provide the leadership that is needed to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

According to him, that is the reason Ghanaians voted to retain him as president of the country.

“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020. Ultimately what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that's an increase in the real wages for working people and enhancement of the income of farmers and fisherfolk and a rise of profits for businesses.”

“So talk of good macro and economic management, fiscal responsibility in GDP growth has to reflect that goal if the talk is to be meaningful. So I indicated to your colleague ministers the Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them. So as you assume your position in government, I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work on which we are embarked benefits the progress of why they voted for us.”

