ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.03.2021 Headlines

Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and other frontline workers begins

By Linda Osei-Fobi
Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and other frontline workers begins
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A total of two hundred and eighty people made of health workers, District Assembly Staff, some traditional Heads, and others have taken their first shot of the AstraZeneca COVAX vaccines in the Dormaa East District.

The vaccination which begun on Thursday, March 25, 2021, through all the health facilities across the district, initially targeted just health workers. However due to the absence of some of the health workers from the post, pregnancies, breast-feeding, and other personal reasons, some few health workers could not take the first short, giving an opportunity to other frontline workers in the district to be vaccinated.

As of the morning of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, just 20 doses of the 300 delivered to the Dormaa East District Health Directorate, were yet to be administered.

The District Public Health Officer in charge of disease control, Mr. Lawrence Henneh said though there have been two teams administering the covid-19 vaccines in the District, the process has been very smooth without any difficulty. He added that people have come willing to take their jab and at every shot, a card recognized internationally is given to prove one has taken the vaccination. He encouraged all and sundry to take their shot when it gets to the community level.

Meanwhile, health, as well as assembly staff who have already taken their jab, say it is normal just like any other vaccination they have taken before and they haven’t yet experienced any reactions.

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Easter Season: City authorities in Accra to enforce COVID-19 Protocols
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghanaian Referee officiating Ivory Coast, Ethiopia AFCON game collapses
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Tsatsu Tsikata thrown out in Hohoe case involving Peter Amewu
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Parents of Rastafarian students finally withdraw them from Achimota School
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Minority Leader move to shift focus of Agyapa Debate to its prospects
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Prof. Oduro defends Achimota School for refusing to admit Rastafarians
30.03.2021 | Headlines
General Mosquito gets Parliamentary Service Board appointment
30.03.2021 | Headlines
Ken Ofori Atta becomes Finance Minister again following Parliamentary Approval
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Media, governance CSOs urge ECOWAS to prioritise Press Freedom, media development issues in Vision 2050
29.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and oth...
2 hours ago

Ghana shakes off COVID-19 to successfully raise $3billion Eu...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line