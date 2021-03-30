Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and other frontline workers begins

A total of two hundred and eighty people made of health workers, District Assembly Staff, some traditional Heads, and others have taken their first shot of the AstraZeneca COVAX vaccines in the Dormaa East District.

The vaccination which begun on Thursday, March 25, 2021, through all the health facilities across the district, initially targeted just health workers. However due to the absence of some of the health workers from the post, pregnancies, breast-feeding, and other personal reasons, some few health workers could not take the first short, giving an opportunity to other frontline workers in the district to be vaccinated.

As of the morning of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, just 20 doses of the 300 delivered to the Dormaa East District Health Directorate, were yet to be administered.

The District Public Health Officer in charge of disease control, Mr. Lawrence Henneh said though there have been two teams administering the covid-19 vaccines in the District, the process has been very smooth without any difficulty. He added that people have come willing to take their jab and at every shot, a card recognized internationally is given to prove one has taken the vaccination. He encouraged all and sundry to take their shot when it gets to the community level.

Meanwhile, health, as well as assembly staff who have already taken their jab, say it is normal just like any other vaccination they have taken before and they haven’t yet experienced any reactions.