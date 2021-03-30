ModernGhana logo
30.03.2021 Education

UENR holds talks with GTEC

2 HOURS AGO

A delegation from the University of Energy and Natural Resources led by its Council Chairman, Prof. George Kankam has paid a working visit to Prof. Mohammed Salifu, the Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

The meeting was primarily to discuss issues pertaining to the accreditation of some programmes of the institution.

In his remarks, Prof. Salifu impressed upon the institution, the need to ensure that all their programmes go through the legally prescribed approval processes and stick to their core mandate when rolling out programmes of study.

Prof. Kankam was accompanied by Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako (Vice-Chancellor), Solomon Panford (Registrar), David Twumasi-Ankrah (University Relations Officer), James Clarke Hayford (Institutional Advancement) and Richard Baffoe (lecturer).

In the GTEC team was John Dadzie-Mensah (Ag. Director, Accreditation and Quality Assurance), Collete Hukpati (Ag. Head, Accreditation) and Dr. Lawrence Kwarteng-Ashia (Ag. Head, Public Relations).

The Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) empowers the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to among others, regulate tertiary education in Ghana through the accreditation of institutions and their programmes.

