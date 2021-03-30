ModernGhana logo
30.03.2021 Health

Nigeria: President Buhari runs to the UK again for medical check-up

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 fly to the United Kingdom for what his office described as "a routine medical check-up".

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, reveals that Buhari "meets with the security chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey".

He is expected to return home in the second week of April according to the statement.

Going for medical check-ups in the UK has become a ritual for the President since coming into office in 2015.

In 2017 he spent three months in the UK sparking controversies and rumours about his health.

With a looming strike by the country's doctors across the country due to non-payment of some allowance, the president will not be in the country.

