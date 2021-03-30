ModernGhana logo
30.03.2021

Another man beats wife to death at Akame in Volta region

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Mr. Gali Golo, a 38-year-old man has been allegedly accused of beating his 34 years old wife Logosu Beatrice to death at Akame in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

According to an eyewitness report, Mr. Gali has engaged her wife in a serious fight on Saturday 27, accusing her of infidelity.

It was also disclosed that the misunderstanding between the two continued till Sunday, March 28 morning that the victim was reported dead.

Neighbours added that Mr. Goli threatened to kill anyone that criticized his action during the fight with his wife which later leads to the death of the wife.

Mr. Goli according to the report went secretly and deposited his dead wife's body at Hossana Clinic Mortuary at Agbozume.

According to ASP Joseph Nokaja, the Denu District Police Commander, the police have recovered the dead body.

A closed examination on the dead body indicated that madam Logosu sustained jaw broken jaw with oozing blood and bruises on the body together with a broken neck suspected to resulted from a struggle between the two.

Police have since started an investigation into the case to ascertain more information pertaining to the assault case that led to the death of the Lady.

