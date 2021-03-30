Change Ghana's name back to Gold Coast to avoid principalities from ditching the destiny of the country

Listen to article

A Kumasi-based renowned man of God, who is the founder and leader of Mystic of Open Eye Church, Great Seer Prince Mills has linked the downward trend of the economy to the late Dr.Osagefo Kwame Nkrumah's alleged mistake.

According to him, Dr. Nkrumah smuggled out the name of Ghana to replace the original name of the country, Gold Coast stressing that unless Ghana is removed and restored its original name Gold Coast, the country will stand the risk to suffer for a very long time because the gods of the land are not happy about the name Ghana, and as such, they always strategize doom for the country

Speaking to the ModernGhana News from his base Pakyi No 1,a town along the Kumasi-Obuasi road from where he operates, the man of God indicated that it is now time for President Nana Akufo Addo to engage some leading chiefs, chief Imams, pastors, parliament and other opinion leaders in a meeting and then change the name of Ghana back to the Gold Coast.

According to Seer Mills, the wrath of gods are always on the country, as they boldly encourage and push our leaders into borrowing that ended them without seeing any useful development.

Ghana, the clergy disclosed, abounds in mineral resources like gold, bauxite, diamond, timber, and oil but the country is still struggling to prosper as a nation.

"Have you asked yourself why Ghana Exchange stock has hit $291.6bn" Seer Mills asked this correspondent?

In his opinion, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah imported 'KANKA NYAME' from Guinea to Gold Coast and allegedly admitted the country into the hands of gods, but when politicians are swearing into state offices they forget to swear in by gods instead, they use Qur'an and Bible to perform the ordinances.

Just recently, the man of God hinted, NACCA published the history of Ghana's tribes but didn't include the sword that can't be removed, and has forgotten the mysterious Golden Stool which Ɔkomfo Anokye commanded from heaven.

The revelation of the Golden stool, he pointed out, consolidated powers by providing a supernatural focus of loyalty, therefore god's wrath is hunting Ghana and it must be changed to Gold Coast, adding because of the name Ghana, our leaders tend to virtually forget Traditional custom which helps build a stronger economy.

Cape Coast is the capital of the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and has been able to produce a President for Ghana known as Professor John Evans Atta Mills- former late President of Ghana, the late former Vice President of Ghana, HE Amissah Arthur but these aforementioned names did not able to at least construct even airport or interchange at the region.

The Seer by this publication is passionately appealing to the Paramount Chief of Cape Coast, Ɔsabarimma Kwesi Atta ¡¡ to collaborate with the President of Ghana Nana Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, Asantehene Otumfoɔ Osei Tutu ¡¡, Members of Council of State to unanimously consider his appeal and change Ghana to Gold Coast so as to restore the glory and destiny of the country for the sake of good living of Ghanaians.