Agyebeng and Uthman Firdaus steal show at 25th edition of Japanese Language speech contest

This year's 25th edition of the Japanese language speech contest graced off at the Cedi conference Hall, department of economics, University of Ghana, Legon last Saturday.

The Program was served in two categories with category one encompassing persons who have never been to Japan or been in Japan for less than six months.

The contestants in this category included Acheampong Charles Agyebeng,, Antwi Abraham Kwadwo, Ayeh Emmanuel, Nketia Godswill Badu, and Owusu Ansah Daniel Freeman.

At the end of a fierce speech battle, the 24-year-old Charles Agyebeng Acheampong emerged tops on the cards of the judges. He took home as his prize a 32-inch colour television.

Emmanuel Ayeh came second taking home a tablet with Daniel Freeman Owusu Ansah placing third with a rice cooker.

The second category comprised of persons who have been to Japan for a duration of six months or more. And contestants here featured Daniel Asiamah Aboagye, Atsutse Worden Seyram, Nuamah Jonathan Ayeyi, Salami Hawawu, and Uthman Firdaus Michiyo.

This category was very interesting as the contestants seamed and weaved themselves in the Japanese dialect. But young and enterprising Uthman Firdaus Michiyo came up tops with some exquisite deliveries attracting the judgment of the judges. She took home a 32-inch colour television.

The second spot went to Aboagye Atsutse Worden taking home a tablet as well with Nuamah Jonathan Ayeyi placing third with a rice cooker as his third prize.

The Japanese language speech contest is an annual event organized to promote the teaching and learning of the Japanese language in Ghana. It is also an opportunity for enthusiasts of the language to gather and learn from one another.

The event is organized by the Association of Japanese Language teachers, Ghana (GAJALT), and the Ghana Aluminum of Japanese Universities (GAJU) with support from the Embassy of Japan in Ghana.

This year's contest was limited to persons aged 18 and above as a result of the current pandemic (COVID19), and the need to ensure protocols are properly observed. However, previous speech contests have had contestants below 18 years and the total number of contestants was approximately 35. This year the total number was 11.

Interestingly, some contestants have been studying Japanese on their own whereas others have been learning at institutions where Japanese is taught such as the Accra Nihingo Class ( Mensvic Hotel), Gerkins Japanese school in Kumasi.

Previous schools that competed in the Japanese language speech contest and could not represent this year includes Good Shepherd School in Kasoa, Mary Star of the Sea International school in Kasoa, St. Roses Senior High School, and St. Peter's Senior High school.

The rest are centre for Asian Studies ( University of Ghana), Legon centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy ( LECIAD), Regional Maritime University (RMU), and St. Karol School of Nursing in Kasoa.