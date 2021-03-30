Bono East: Minister confident lands administration would speed up infrastructural development

Mr. Kwesi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has underscored the need for stakeholders to focus on promoting land administration as that would speed up the infrastructural development of the region.

Mr. Gyan explained that implementing an effective land registration policy would allow people to secure and own lands legally to avoid litigation and encroaching which may retard the socio-economic development of the region among other things.

Mr. Gyan made the call on Tuesday when a team from the Lands Commission led by Alhaji Mohammed-Abibu Alhassan in charge of the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions called on him in his office at Techiman, the Bono East Regional Capital to have the first-hand information of the region and possibly establish the Regional Lands Commission.

He further explained that the establishment of the office in the region would improve land administration and resolve outstanding issues that may have generated some forms of conflict among people in the region.

The Minister further indicated that land administration was paramount to the total development of the region and that stakeholders including the Regional Coordinating Council, the traditional authority, and religious groups among others were committed to partner effectively with the commission in achieving its constitutional mandate.

Alhaji Alhassan assured the region of the commission’s commitment to establishing a vibrant office that would take care and resolve land issues in the region, stating that, this move would reduce the hustle of people travelling all the way to Sunyani in the Bono Region to acquire land documents.

Alhaji Alhassan noted that as part of efforts to establish the office in the region, the commission has already had some discussions with the Traditional Authorities and other stakeholders that matter on securing an edifice for the office.

He disclosed that the team has ear-marked a three-store building at Hansua in the Techiman Municipality which would accommodate the Survey and Mapping Division, Land Evaluation Division, and Public and Vested Land Management Division (PVLMD)

The Regional Director assured that by the close of June 2021 the office would be operating to begin processing land documents and that this would mean that people would no longer have to travel to Accra or Sunyani to process land documents.