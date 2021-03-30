General Mosquito gets Parliamentary Service Board appointment

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced the appointment of General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, as a member of the newly constituted Parliamentary Service Board.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah would join three other persons to make up the Parliamentary Service Board.

Mr. Bagbin announced the names as part of a report he received from a special advisory committee set up for that purpose.

The Parliamentary Service Board is chaired by the Speaker. It governs the activities of the legislature.

The other members of the Board are Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Haruna Iddrisu and Mr. Abraham Osei Aidoo.

“After a long period of discussions, it has been agreed for appointments of the following persons: Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, also the Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the Minority Leader. The third person is Mr. Abraham Aidoo, a former MP and former Majority Leader and Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a former MP and the current General Secretary of NDC.”

The Speaker had earlier expressed his displeasure with the delay in constituting the board and thus directed the parliamentary committee to advise him on the appointment of members to the board.

He threatened to advise himself to forestall any further frustration should the committee fail him. About the board

The Parliamentary Service is governed by the Parliamentary Service Board, which is composed of the Speaker, as chairman; four other members appointed by the Speaker, acting in accordance with the advice of a Committee of Parliament; and the Clerk of Parliament.

The Board has the responsibility of promoting the welfare of Members of Parliament and Staff of the Service.

It also has general control of the management of the Service in matters of policy.

The Speaker has ultimate responsibility for the Service.

With the prior approval of Parliament, the Board makes regulations prescribing the terms and conditions of service of officers and other employees for the effective and efficient administration of the Service.

---Citinewsroom