New Executive Board for U.S.-Ghana Alumni Association

The U.S.-Ghana Alumni Association (USGHAA) met on Saturday, March 27, 2021, to announce the results of a national election among Ghanaian alumni of U.S. government-sponsored programs.

The election of a USGHAA board represents a new beginning for an association that aims to gather 3,000 Ghanaian alumni of exchange programs administered by the U.S. Department of State under a national umbrella.

U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan presided over the conference, which assembled a small group of distinguished alumni, including the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honorable Alban Bagbin, and former Speaker, Right Honorable Mike Ocquaye, at the Labadi Beach Hotel gardens.

The virtual ceremony was broadcast live on the U.S. Embassy Facebook page to the Embassy’s 450,000 followers.

Ambassador Sullivan welcomed the revitalization of the association, stating, “The USGHAA is a microcosm of Ghana, like a mosaic, with all the individual pieces coming together to form a magnificent masterpiece that represents our shared ideals of democratic peace and progress, respect for human rights and rule of law, and inclusive economic prosperity.”

The new executive board members of the USGHAA are Hilda Mantebea Boye, President; Priscilla Zangina, General Secretary; Mavis Owureku-Asare, Organizing Secretary; Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah, Public Relations Secretary; and Feruzah Salisu, Programs & Projects Secretary. A Financial Secretary and Member-at-Large will be appointed by the executive board.

The inaugural board will serve on an interim basis for one year with the option of re-election for an additional year. The board is mandated with establishing a mission and vision for the association, revising the constitution and other regulatory documents, and setting up key posts and committees to re-establish the USGHAA as an independent, non-partisan organization that represents its members across Ghana and strengthens the U.S.-Ghana partnership.

The U.S. Department of State and the Embassy’s Public Affairs Section manage a wide array of exchange programs. These exchange programs engage youth, students, educators, artists, athletes, and rising leaders in the United States and more than 160 countries. To learn more, visit https://eca.state.gov/programs-and-initiatives .