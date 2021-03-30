Edubiase: Two biological blind brothers beg for help

Members of the general public including NGOs, individuals, corporate entities, philanthropists, have been called upon to lend a humanitarian helping hand to two blind biological brothers.

The two brothers who are residents of New Edubiase in the Adansi South District happened to be peasant farmers.

The brothers, Mensah Torsi 59 and Kwame Torsi 56 currently live in a dilapidated mud-hut at Tonkoase in the same district.

They became blind about 25 years ago and had since been struggling in life for survival since they do not have anybody to cater for them.

They depend on the small farms they could prepare in each farming season for their food needs and do all household chores by themselves.

The brothers, who lived together, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to their hut that the building could collapse on them anytime soon since it was old and weak.

The small bamboo mud-hut structure, which could collapse anytime, serves as the kitchen, storeroom as well as bedroom.

Mr. Mensah Torsi has three children, but no wife but Kwame has no child.

The children of Mensah do not attend school and are not staying with the father in the hut.

Mensah told GNA that life was difficult since they became blind about 25 years ago and said the only support was their ability to go to farms to get food to eat.

Mensah appealed to the government, individuals, NGOs, and other public-spirited organizations to support them.

