29.03.2021 Headlines

Kwahu Afram Plains North kick starts COVID-19 vaccination

By Nii Teiko Armah || Donkorkrom, E/R
District Director of Health, Mr. Francis Apungu, taking his jab
Vaccination is currently ongoing in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region.

The first phase, according to the District Director of Health, Mr. Francis Apungu, shall focus on health personnel in the District before the mass vaccination is rolled out.

Mr. Apungu took the jab on the premises of the District Health Management Team (DHMT), Donkorkrom to assure all about the safe nature of the vaccine.

He said the vaccination is equally being undertaken in the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital. A mobile vaccination team has also been constituted to ensure personnel in hard-to-reach areas benefit from the program.

He appealed to the public to disregard all ‘conspiracy theories about the vaccine as the vaccines are to serve as a preventive measure against the COVID 19.

Mr. Apungu urged the people to continue observing the protocols as vaccination is only an enhanced measure of preventing the COVID but not the cure.

He said the vaccination team underwent series of training to get abreast with the protocols and procedures involved in administering the COVID 19 vaccine. He entreated the people in the District to hold themselves in readiness for the start of the mass vaccination.

Messrs Joshua Akotey and David Tsotorvor, the District Health Promotion and Disease Control Officers respectively indicated their resolve to ensure the public is well informed about the need to embrace the vaccination program.

They have embarked on an intensive sensitization drive in the district to encourage people to get vaccinated.

They said a desk is equally in place to receive complaints in instances of effects after taking the vaccine.

