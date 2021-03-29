CCTU farm set to open soon---Prof. JD Owusu-Sekyere hints

Listen to article

The Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University, Rev. Prof. Ing. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere has hinted at the commencement of University Farms to provide services and training in Agricultural Engineering in and outside the University.

Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere noted the Farm project which has commenced on a 30 acre land at Akroma in the Abura Asebu Kwameng Kese District of the Central Region is a partnership between the University and the Africa Centered Enterprise located in Cape Coast.

He was speaking at the 3rd Congregation Ceremony of the University last weekend.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, also mentioned, the University in collaboration with the Pioneer Bamboo Processing Company Limited, intends to rehabilitate and operate a Bamboo Processing factory in Assin Fosu for mass production of toothpicks and other Bamboo related products.

Rev. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere touched on ongoing infrastructural developments on campus which include; the expansion of the CCTU Clinic to include Optometry and Dental, the expansion of the University's Basic School, completion of the Engineering Block, among others.

The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Prof. Harold Amoono-Kuofi, in his address urged the graduands to positively utilize social media and strive for academic progression in order to meet the changing career needs. He said..

"Nowadays life long learning is the way to go, even if you're already working, the work environment had become so complex that a business solution today, does not necessarily guarantee a solution to the same or similar problem tomorrow. Therefore take advantage of the opportunities presented by technology and instead of being enslaved by social media, spend time to further your education and enrich your knowledge in technology and its application".

A total of One Thousand, One Hundred and forty (1,140) graduands including Seventy (70) Bachelor of Technology, Eight Hundred and Twenty -Six (826) Higher National Diploma, Two Hundred and Forty-four (244) Professional Diploma and Diploma students at the weekend graduated from the Cape Coast Technical University.