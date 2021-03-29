Generations unborn would remember your exemplary leadership---Abena Osei-Asare to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for the people of Atiwa-East Constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana, Hon Abena Osei-Asare has eulogized President Akufo-Addo on this birthday by describing him as a father for all and generations unborn would remember him for exemplary Leadership in a press release.

Below is the full statement.

Generations Unborn Would Remember Your Exemplary Leadership - Abena Osei-Asare hails Prez Akufo-Addo

Today March 29th,2021, marks a special day in the life of a living legend and a father for all. I would like to wish, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a wonderful birthday.

It is my fervent prayer that, the Almighty God would grant you more years with sound health on earth.

His Excellency, generations unborn would remember you for the enviable achievements like introduction of free Senior High education, re-introduction of Nurses and Teacher Trainee Allowances, 1D1F, stabilization of the cedi, Free Water and Electricity, et al.

Today, I join other well-wishers across the globe to celebrate your emulating life story.

Stay Blessed Beyond Measure H.E Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thank You.

Signed...

Hon Abena Osei-Asare

MP, Atiwa-East Constituency