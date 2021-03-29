ModernGhana logo
Check out First Lady Rebecca's Message to Nana on his 77th Birthday
On the occasion of President Nana Akufo-Addo's 77th Birthday, the First Lady Rebecca has expressed her deepest love to first gentleman of the land.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo set Twitter on fire on Monday morning, March 29, 2021, with her lovely birthday message.

Mr. Akufo-Addo and his beautiful wife are well known for not shying away when it comes to publicly displaying their affection for each other.

On February 14, 2021, Mr. Akufo-Addo's Valentine's Day gift to Becky became the talk of town due to the size of his gift which the media in Ghana described as a “gargantuan gift.”

They were back in the news on the frontier of romance when President Akufo-Addo sent out a heartfelt birthday wish to his wife on her 70th birthday on March 12, 2021.

And today, March 29, 2021, the couple has been trending after Becky took to Twitter to wish her husband a happy birthday.

To showcase her deep love for Mr. Akufo-Addo, she picked a lyric from Ghanaian afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Gyakie's hit single titled: 'Forever'.

“My mind Dey for you,” Becky wrote to her husband who is affectionately called 'Nana Showboy.'

Mr Akufo-Addo was born on March 29, 1944 (age 77 years) in Accra, the capital of Ghana. His father, Edward Akufo, was a former Chief Justice and President of Ghana.

About the couple

President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca have been married for about 24 years.

In 2017, the same year Mr. Akufo-Addo first assumed power as President of Ghana, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their marriage.

Over the last two decades plus of holy matrimony, the couple has produced five children namely Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze.

Mr. Akufo-Addo hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana and is a member of the Akyem tribe, while Rebecca is a Ga and hails from the Greater Accra Region.

----Daily Guide
