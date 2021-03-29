Traders Advocacy Group Ghana hits Kumasi with COVID-19 mask-up campaign

Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has taken its campaign on the effective wearing of nose masks among the trading public as the nation continues to battle the novel coronavirus to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Group as usual hits the streets and markets from Roman Hill through Kajetia to Adum and its surrounding communities educating the trading public on the need to always use the nose masks as an effective way of curtailing COVID-19.

Members of TAGG who participated in the exercise distributed over 5000 nose masks and hand sanitizers to people and informed them that the disease is not yet gone.

According them wearing a mask saves lives and if everyone wears a mask, the country could reduce COVID-19 cases.

The President of TAGG, Mr. David Kwadwo Amoateng underscored the importance of nose mask and its effective use.

According to him, people who consider themselves healthy “must always “Mask-Up” to protect themselves and those around them.”

TAGG COVID-19 Safety Campaign was launched in the Accra Central Market in partnership with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Access Bank, LCB Worldwide Ghana, etc. It is to encourage the trading public to follow important public health mitigation measures such as wearing a nose/face masks when in public and when doing their businesses.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don't want us to go backwards, Whether it's wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, or staying home when we're sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let's step Mask Up and Bring COVID Down. Protecting yourself means you're protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow traders and customers. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19,” David Kwadwo Amoateng said.

On his part, the General Secretary of TAGG, Emmanuel Nana Opoku Acheampong said there is a need for traders to stay healthy and be able to serve the nation.

In view of that, he underscored the need for all to respect all the protocols set out by the health authorities in the interest of fighting the virus.

Partners including the FDA commended TAGG for the consistency in its campaign and how its effectively mobilizes the informal sector to assist government and financial institutions to generate data that would boost government revenue generation drive through effective stakeholder engagement to support business and encourage foreign direct investments in Ghana.