CCTU holds 3rd congregation ceremony

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has held its 3rd Congregation Ceremony for students who completed their respective programmes in the 2019/2020 academic year.

The programme was attended by only first-class graduands. All other graduating students joined on different virtual platforms.

In all, a total of One Thousand and One Hundred and forty (1,140) students graduated at various levels from four (4) Schools.

This comprises Seventy (70) Bachelor of Technology graduands, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Six (826) Higher National Diploma graduands and Two Hundred and Forty-Four (244) Professional Diploma and Diploma graduands.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University indicated that in order to reposition the University to deliver on its mandate, Management has undertaken a restructuring of Schools, Directorates, and Departments among others. These include:

1. School of Applied Sciences & Technology

2. School of Applied Arts

3. School of Built and Natural Environment

4. Directorate of Research, Innovation and Consultancy (DRIC)

5. Business and Entrepreneurial Centre

6. Centre for Cyber Security and Digital forensics

7. Department of Food Science and Post-Harvest Technology

8. Department of Mathematics and Statistics

9. Department of Computer Science and ICT

The Vice-Chancellor added that the University has also introduced a new degree, diploma and certificate programmes. According to him, currently, the University runs nine (9) 4 Year Bachelor of Technology Degree programmes.

The total number of programmes has thus, increased from 35 to 49, he added. He used the occasion to express his appreciation to the Deans, Heads of Department and the Faculty for this feat.

To the graduands, Prof. J. D. Owusu-Sekyere encouraged them to use the knowledge and skills acquired from the university to change their lives, the life of the society and the nation as a whole.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere encouraged graduands to join the University Alumni Association in order to assist the school and its students to achieve its goals. Finally, he charged them to be true Ambassadors of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU).