ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.03.2021 Headlines

Use Palm Sunday as a yardstick to live Godly lives--Presbyter

Use Palm Sunday as a yardstick to live Godly lives--Presbyter
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Christians have been advised to use Palm Sunday and the Easter season at large to tap into the full benefits of godliness in order to save their souls and have eternal lives.

The call was made in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital by Mr. Stephen Gakpetor, a Presbyter at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Amenuveve Congregation.

Preaching on theme: “Hosanna, Lord Save Us Now,'' he reiterated the need for Christians to see Palm Sunday as an integral part of the process that led to Jesus Christ offering his life to redeem the soul of mankind from sin.

“As Christians we have limited strength and power, therefore, it is essential as believers to call on God to save us always in times of trouble and need, because God's plan is for mankind to be redeemed,” he said.

Presbyter Gakpetor asked Christians to examine themselves critically if their souls would have eternal life after their journey on earth had ended.

He told the congregation that one's soul could only be saved if that person believed in Jesus Christ, confessed his or her sins, accepted Jesus Christ, and was born again.

Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Christ into Jerusalem according to the Gospel, when the people paid homage by placing cloths and palm branches on the ground for him to walk on, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday.

It thus marks the beginning of the Holy Week, the final week of Lent.

---GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
AFCON 2021: Black Stars top Group C after thrashing Sao Tome
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Kukubor on Easter: Christians should March on without any hindrance
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Palm Sunday: Remain committed to the basic tenets of religion---Christians told
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Easter: Christians urged to make the sorrowful passion of Christ useful
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Easter Season: Check your speeds during celebrations and stay alive---Public advised
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia Lists Government's 1st-Term Major Achievements
28.03.2021 | Headlines
President Akufo-Addo off to Spain for 'Focus Africa 2023' conference
29.03.2021 | Headlines
On Easter: Eschew bitterness, hatred to make way for a renewed hope and peace
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Restrict Easter celebrations to only Church activities---Christian Council urges
28.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

On Easter: Eschew bitterness, hatred to make way for a renew...
25 minutes ago

I didn't blame road accidents on drivers---Roads Minister cl...
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line