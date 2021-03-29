On Easter: Eschew bitterness, hatred to make way for a renewed hope and peace

Christians and Ghanaians have been reminded that as the world gear up to celebrate Easter, particularly the death of Jesus Christ, there was the need to eschew any form of bitterness, hatred and embrace forgiveness.

This will go a long way to revive us and renew our hope and peace for harmonious living.

This was declared by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo.

He was delivering an Easter message of renewed hope and peace on Palm Sunday.

According to him, the Easter festivities must help Ghanaians turn their backs on selfishness, dishonesty, indecency, bribery and corruption, and indiscipline.

“The message of Easter must encourage us to put an end to all bitterness and this must prepare us and help us to turn our efforts in healing the political, family, ethnic, and religious wounds in the society,” he said.

Most Rev Boafo said Easter presented a period of great joy for Christians, saying, “We know that Christ's resurrection is the true hope of the world. This is the hope that never disappoints.”

He said the power of the resurrection truly rekindled the world that was without hope and as the world emerged from the challenging years of losses, strife, and isolation, because of the Covid-19, “the empty tomb of Jesus will give humanity hope.”

Most Rev Boafo urged Christians to celebrate the occasion knowing that the message of the resurrection restored hope and dignity in society.

He said the world seemed to be in moments of fear, terror, sadness, and confusion; however, the risen Christ assured his followers that they would rise to a new beginning.

The Presiding Bishop, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, said “We are celebrating Easter 2021 not yet out of the Covid-19 pandemic but we can pause to give thanks to God,” stressing the need for strict compliance to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Follow strictly the safety protocols, especially wearing of a nose mask, social distancing and use of sanitizers,” he said.

Most Rev Boafo commended the government and all health workers in the fight against the pandemic and urged Ghanaians to continue to nurture the peace the nation had enjoyed and work towards building a more united Ghana.

He also appealed to drivers to be diligent during the festivities to avoid road crashes.

---Daily Guide