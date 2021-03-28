ModernGhana logo
28.03.2021 General News

Stick to COVID-19 protocols during Easter festivities---Ghana Medical Association

Ghanaians have been charged to as much as possible stick to the safety protocols associated with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepare to celebrate Easter.

This charge is coming from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), which is appealing to the public to avoid further spread of the virus.

The Association said, “The pandemic is still a major health threat and we urge all to strictly observe all COVID-19 preventive measures, such as social distancing, use of facemasks, hand washing under running with soap, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers”.

This was in a joint statement signed by Dr. Frank Ankobea, the President, GMA, and Dr. Justice Yankson, the General Secretary, GMA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement urged Ghanaians to avoid mass gatherings usually associated with the season “such as church conventions, picnics, beach parties, and other forms of celebrations usually seen in the Kwahu enclave”.

The Association recognised the downward trajectory of new daily COVID-19 infections, active cases, and associated morbidity and mortality in the country at the moment and commended the government's effort to vaccinate 20 million persons by the close of 2021, with about 600,000 having received their first dose of the vaccine.

The statement stressed that non-adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures had the potential to escalate the spread of the disease in communities and erode the moderate gains made so far.

"The GMA wishes all Ghanaians a happy Easter. Let us celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ with caution at this time of global health pandemic.”

---GNA

