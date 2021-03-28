ModernGhana logo
Palm Sunday: Christians should use Easter to draw closer to God---Reverend Tetevi

Palm Sunday: Christians should use Easter to draw closer to God---Reverend Tetevi
As Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, Christians have been tasked to use the season to deepen their spiritual ties with the Almighty God.

This call was made by Reverend Femi Dzifa Tetevi, the Akatsi District Pastor of the Lord's Pentecostal Church International in the Volta region on the eve of Palm Sunday, March 28th, 2021.

He said as believers of the Christian faith, there is the need to fight for the deep things of God that bring spiritual growth and eternal walk with the Holy Spirit.

According to Reverend Femi Dzifa Tetevi every believer must continue to practice Godly lifestyles "if we want to be more connected to God".

Reverend Tetevi made the call during a sermon delivered at the Akatsi branch of the Church on Sunday to mark Palm Sunday.

He said our Saviour Jesus Christ went through tribulation in order to bring salvation to all mankind and that Christians must live life worthy of the Kingdom's calling by neglecting things that do not glorify God.

Palm Sunday is celebrated every year by Christians around the world to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his crucifixion on Good Friday.

In ancient times, palm branches symbolised goodness and victory.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed outdoor activities mostly practiced by some Churches within the Akatsi South Municipality did not happen due to restrictions given by the government towards mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, most fellowship centres the GNA visited, have designed their premises with palm branches to signify the relevance of the day.

---GNA

