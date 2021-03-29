Mensa Otabil's ICGC honours doctors, health workers on Palm Sunday

Some health workers and doctors on Palm Sunday were served a heroic treat at Dr. Mensah Otabil's International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

The gesture is in recognition of their outstanding loyalty and commitment to national duty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dressed in their professional attires, the honourees were given packages and citations for their “professional competence and Christian commitment to duty”.

Pastor Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the Church, said “being a doctor is doing the work of God. People who try to keep human beings alive are so valuable and we need to celebrate them”.

“Sometimes in your line of duty, we are unhappy with you and you are unhappy with us but today is a happy day...this is an expression of thanks to you all,” he stated.

Pastor Otabil said Ghana and Africa needed to be thankful to God for not experiencing adverse effects of COVID-19 like other countries outside the continent.

He noted that while other countries were “going through a lot of pain suffered and continue to suffer, our numbers are going down so we must thank God and appreciate our frontline workers”.

The Church prayed for the country, health workers and the sick.

The event, which coincided with the Church's communion service, saw palm fronds featuring prominently, with worshippers brandishing them intermittently and shouting, “Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna”.

---GNA