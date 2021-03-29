ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.03.2021 Headlines

Mensa Otabil's ICGC honours doctors, health workers on Palm Sunday

Mensa Otabil's ICGC honours doctors, health workers on Palm Sunday
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some health workers and doctors on Palm Sunday were served a heroic treat at Dr. Mensah Otabil's International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

The gesture is in recognition of their outstanding loyalty and commitment to national duty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dressed in their professional attires, the honourees were given packages and citations for their “professional competence and Christian commitment to duty”.

Pastor Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the Church, said “being a doctor is doing the work of God. People who try to keep human beings alive are so valuable and we need to celebrate them”.

“Sometimes in your line of duty, we are unhappy with you and you are unhappy with us but today is a happy day...this is an expression of thanks to you all,” he stated.

Pastor Otabil said Ghana and Africa needed to be thankful to God for not experiencing adverse effects of COVID-19 like other countries outside the continent.

He noted that while other countries were “going through a lot of pain suffered and continue to suffer, our numbers are going down so we must thank God and appreciate our frontline workers”.

The Church prayed for the country, health workers and the sick.

The event, which coincided with the Church's communion service, saw palm fronds featuring prominently, with worshippers brandishing them intermittently and shouting, “Hosanna, Hosanna, Hosanna”.

---GNA

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Use Palm Sunday as a yardstick to live Godly lives--Presbyter
29.03.2021 | Headlines
AFCON 2021: Black Stars top Group C after thrashing Sao Tome
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Kukubor on Easter: Christians should March on without any hindrance
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Palm Sunday: Remain committed to the basic tenets of religion---Christians told
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Easter: Christians urged to make the sorrowful passion of Christ useful
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Easter Season: Check your speeds during celebrations and stay alive---Public advised
29.03.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia Lists Government's 1st-Term Major Achievements
28.03.2021 | Headlines
President Akufo-Addo off to Spain for 'Focus Africa 2023' conference
29.03.2021 | Headlines
On Easter: Eschew bitterness, hatred to make way for a renewed hope and peace
29.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

On Easter: Eschew bitterness, hatred to make way for a renew...
2 hours ago

I didn't blame road accidents on drivers---Roads Minister cl...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line