Make good use of Technology to build your capacities---Western Regional Minister

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, gave the advice to students of the Trade, Technology and Innovation Development Commission (TRATECH) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

"I admonish you to have a strong passion for research while holding on to proper values in life to sustain this entrepreneurial journey," he said.

The Minister gave the advice when he visited the students in honour of an invitation by the Students' Representative Council of TRATECH Startup School Innovation Hub in Kumasi.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who was the first President of the TRATECH during his days at the KNUST, called for more investment in the requisite technology for growth and development.

He commended the University for demonstrating a commitment to accelerating, training, mentoring, and resourcing students in entrepreneurship to start their own businesses.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, said entrepreneurship must be the focus of the 21st Century's development agenda by building the capacity of employers, employees, and job seekers.

She said the University was planning to institute a startup fund to facilitate entrepreneurship among students and also introduce its bottled water onto the market.

The Minister later inspected an exhibition mounted at the Innovation Hub.

