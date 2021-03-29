ModernGhana logo
29.03.2021 Technology

Make good use of Technology to build your capacities---Western Regional Minister

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Over the years, technology has revolutionized our world and daily lives. Technology has created amazing tools and resources, putting useful information at our fingertips.

Modern technology has also paved the way for multi-functional devices like the smartwatch and the smartphone. Computers are increasingly faster, more portable, and higher-powered than ever before.

With all of these revolutions, technology has also made our lives easier, faster, better, and more fun.

In this direction, technology students have been challenged to make good use of it to take advantage of technology and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, gave the advice to students of the Trade, Technology and Innovation Development Commission (TRATECH) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

"I admonish you to have a strong passion for research while holding on to proper values in life to sustain this entrepreneurial journey," he said.

The Minister gave the advice when he visited the students in honour of an invitation by the Students' Representative Council of TRATECH Startup School Innovation Hub in Kumasi.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who was the first President of the TRATECH during his days at the KNUST, called for more investment in the requisite technology for growth and development.

He commended the University for demonstrating a commitment to accelerating, training, mentoring, and resourcing students in entrepreneurship to start their own businesses.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, said entrepreneurship must be the focus of the 21st Century's development agenda by building the capacity of employers, employees, and job seekers.

She said the University was planning to institute a startup fund to facilitate entrepreneurship among students and also introduce its bottled water onto the market.

The Minister later inspected an exhibition mounted at the Innovation Hub.

---GNA

