Eastern Region: Kwahu Chiefs demand fixing of roads; Vow to reject gov't excuses

Listen to article

The Kwahu traditional Council say the government should not use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for its inability to construct the Kwahu Abene road.

According to the Chiefs, President Akufo Addo assured them in 2020 that, funds for the construction of the road had been secured, therefore, Covid-19 cannot be a prudent justification for the delay in construction of the road.

“The President told us funds for the Construction of the Abene road had been secured so Covid-19 pandemic should not be blamed. The money was there before Covid-19 pandemic was recorded in Ghana”. The Krontihene of Kwahu Abene – Nana Simpeh Owiredu III said during a courtesy call on Kwahu the Traditional Council by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong.

The Chiefs also reminded President Akufo Addo of his promise in the 2016 election to construct a bridge over river Afram to facilitate the movement of farm produce and services at Afram Plains North and South.

The Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong proceeded to cut sod for 27.5Km Kwahu Bepong to Ntomem road awarded to IB Magida company to complete the first phase within 12 months.

Kwahu Ntomen is a major farming community in the area. The road when completed will help facilitate the transportation of farm produce from the community.

The Regional Minister also inspected a bridge being constructed at Odweanoma.

The visit by the Minister came barely some days after the Kwahu traditional council warned to demonstrate over deplorable roads in the area.

Demonstration

Chiefs in Kwahu in the Eastern region put the government on notice on an imminent demonstration over poor roads and the underdevelopment of the area.

The Chiefs say they will lead their subjects to stage a massive protest if their roads are not fixed and some basic social amenities such as water not provided.

Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, Akyeamehene of Kwahu traditional area Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV said, Kwahu has been neglected for far too long by governments aggravating the socio-economic disparities and poverty among the populace.

The Chief lamented that Kwahu traditional area is one of the agriculture powerhouses in the country however many of its roads are deplorable debilitating against the transportation of tones of farm produce from various communities.

He cited Kwahu Abetifi to Abene to Dwerebease, and Ekye to Tease to Donkorkrom roads as just a few of the major roads in the area but in deplorable conditions.

President Akufo-Addo came to promise us about our roads. Very sweet and assuring words that our roads were going to be awarded to construct especially Abetifi to Abene to Dwerebease road. President promised to construct it before Easter but with less than a month to Easter, nothing is happening on the road. It has rather deteriorated. The road from Abene to Dwerebease which is a major farming community will soon become unmotorable as we enter the rainy season”

“They brought grader machine on Yaw Tenkorang road before the election but the machine left the road after the election. It is pathetic how we are being treated in Kwahu. As soon as we begin to speak about some of these things then they call us names.”

Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV, lamented that “No government has helped Kwahus. What at all do we gain voting in every election. We are not happy about how the government is treating us, especially about our roads. The government will soon hear from us. We will demonstrate. The Omanhene himself will lead his subjects”

---Starr FM