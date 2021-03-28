Upper East: Gbeogo School for the Deaf benefit from electrification project; Boys Dormitory commissioned

A boys Dormitory for the Gbeogo School for the deaf has been commissioned in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

Following this development, an appeal was made by the school authorities to the government to come to the aid of the school with accommodation as a result of overcrowding in the Boys Dormitory.

Through GETFUND in 2012, a Modern Dormitory was constructed to accommodate the students. The building was completed in 2016 and handed over to the school without light.

The Gbeogo School for the Deaf was established in 1996 and is one of the youngest Special Schools in the country, providing education to persons with Hearing Impairment but beset with a myriad of challenges such as the absence of lights at the vocational block, inadequate furniture for pupils and teachers, dining hall tables and benches and lack of lighting system to some key areas such as toilet facilities, walkways among others, with topmost being congestion at the boy's dormitory.

In an interview with ModernGhana, the Acting Headmaster Ateo Sylvester Gariba explained that the problem got compounded when the old dormitory that was being used by the students got ripped off by a rainstorm compelling the school authorities to allow the students to move into the new building without electricity.

He said as light plays a pivotal role in sign language the school authorities again appealed to some organizations to come to their aid with electricity to the building.

Mr. Gariba stated that fortunately, Aid a la Vulnerabilitie responded positively by providing over Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC7000.00) for the electrification project.

He stated that Aid a la Vulnerabilitie came at the time the school authorities were thinking of how social distancing as a COVID-19 Protocol was going to be in an already overcrowded dormitory describing their help as “Divine Intervention”.

On his part, the Chairman of Aid a la Vulnerabilitie Charles Luwanga Moandiyiem Tabase said that, apart from the electricity project, they have also carried out Health Assessment in the school and the initial report from the assessment indicated that, the school requires a Health Refinery with a resident nurse to take care of the health needs of the pupils.

The Acting Headmaster, therefore, appealed to the Talensi District Director of Health Services to see the assessment report as a challenge and help stationed a nurse in the school.

The Talensi District Director of Education, Hajia Adisa Emilia, commended the government for the provision of the structure and Aid a la Vulnerabilitie for connecting electricity to the dormitory and assured them the structure and the light will be used judiciously.