Jubilee House: Dr. Bawumia hosts Vice President of Liberia in Accra

Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, played host to his Liberian counterpart, the Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Taylor at the seat of government, the Jubilee House in Accra.

This follows a visit by Dr. Jewel Taylor to Ghana as a Guest Speaker for the upcoming Knowledge Revolution Conference for the youth

Her visit to Dr. Bawumia took place on Friday, March 26, 2021.

In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the global economy is now a knowledge economy and the youth will be the key drivers, Dr. Bawumia says about the conference.

---Daily Guide