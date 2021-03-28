ModernGhana logo
28.03.2021 Regional News

Campus crash kills two KNUST students injuring 3 others

A very sad, unpleasant scene was encountered on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) when two students died after a car crash on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

According to reports 3 other occupants of the private vehicle the students were driving in are receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to officials of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, one of the occupants who are in critical condition has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while two others are receiving treatment at the KNUST hospital.

The police told Citi News that, out of the five persons who were in the vehicle, four were KNUST students while one was a University of Ghana student.

A police source tells Citi News that their investigations have shown that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve and run into a tree.

The police say the management of the University has been notified of the incident.

---Citinewsroom

