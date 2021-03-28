Stakeholder Consultative Committees to be instituted---Accra Regional Minister

As part of moves to formulate better policies to steer development and growth at the local government levels, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is set to initiate Stakeholder Consultative Committees at all Regional Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, the committee would engage major stakeholders in the formulation and execution of policies.

The Minister said this at the maiden press soiree of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Accra.

He said he had met both Senior and Junior and Regional Heads of the 22 decentralised Departments of the RCC and also planned to meet the 33 Members of Parliament in the Greater Accra, including Chairmen and Secretaries of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress in the Region.

“Again, I will meet all former Regional Ministers as well as former Mayors of Accra in the coming week,” he said.

The Minister said he would meet the leadership of Traders Associations, the various Transport Unions, and Traditional Authorities to discuss how they could support in making Accra work.

He called on the media to collaborate with his Office in disseminating information to educate and sensitize the people.

The Minister assured the citizenry that the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) and their staff would not indulge in any “Rambo style approach” in the execution of their mandate.

He said the RCC would be gentle but firm and would ensure the right things were done while the recalcitrant would be dealt with according to the bye-laws of all the Assemblies and the laws of the land.

Mr. Quartey said he had directed all MMDCEs to take preventives measures to curtail the recurrence of flooding, following the warning by the Meteorological Authority to expect more rains this year.

“I have also tasked them to use the Information Services Department in sensitizing the people to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste and refuse into the drains,” the Minister added.

He said MMDCEs were also tasked to desilt all drains within the jurisdiction to avert any possible disasters associated with flooding.

The Minister said the action was indeed now to make Accra work, to be clean, devoid of filth, and with healthy and disciplined people.

According to him, the challenge was huge but with the support and collaboration, it could be done.

