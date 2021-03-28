EPA calls for the training of LPG attendants

The need to offer periodic training for LPG attendants has become critical in ensuring the personal safety of operators in the LPG value chain and the general security of LPG businesses.

This, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will go a long way to impact constant knowledge enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

"You need knowledge and skills to be able to operate efficiently in this sector to curb the spate of explosions and associated accidents in handling the LPG," Mr. Henry Kokofu, the Executive Director EPA, said during a three-day training for industry players.

He said, "Going forward, the Agency has decided that renewal of Environmental Permits would be tied to the training of workers."

Mr. Kokofu added that the relevance of the sector to the Ghanaian economy could not be over-emphasized hence the needed regulations and training to help ensure safety and Standards.

Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, Executive Director of Solution Solve, introduced participants to safe handling of the commodity, pollution prevention, and control methods, best practices to imbibe some more professionalism into the industry.

He stated that "LPG products were comparable to a snake, no matter how one tamed the reptile if you fail to abide by its rules and regulations...then you will feel it bite."

The growth in the LPG sector has come with numerous challenges, hence an initiative by the EPA and other relevant stakeholders to train handlers from point of intake to the final consumers for a secured environment.

---GNA