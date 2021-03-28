Technical Universities welcome Education Minister

Listen to article

The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G) have assured Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education of their unflinching support and their resolve to team up with him to improve the education sector, especially Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

According to them, as major stakeholders in the education sector, they would offer the new Minister the needed assistance in policy formulation as well as solutions to the challenges militating against the progress of TVET in Ghana.

They made these points in a Congratulatory Message by VCTU-G signed by its Chairman, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU).

“As partners and stakeholders in the higher education sector of the Country, VCTU-G pledges its support for you and your Ministry in formulating solutions to existing challenges and implementation of government policies that will uplift the image of education, particularly, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector”, the Press Release further said.

The Congratulatory message noted that the rich experience of Dr. Adutwum, coupled with his “tenacity and resilience” would go a long way to help resolve most of the challenges facing the educational sector in Ghana.

VCTU-G

VCTU-G is a registered non-profit organization in Ghana whose membership comprises the Vice-Chancellors of all public Technical Universities in Ghana. It is a forum that mainly deliberates on issues bordering on the promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), promotion of scholarship, research and innovation in Technical Universities towards sustainable development of the national economy.

Please find below the full text of the Congratulatory Message

VICE-CHANCELLORS OF TECHNICAL UNIVERSITIES OF GHANA (VCTU-G)

CONGRATULATIONS!

HON. DR. YAW OSEI ADUTWUM (Minister of Education)

The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G) wish to Congratulate you, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, on your appointment as the Minister of Education for the Republic of Ghana.

VCTU-G indeed acknowledges the rich experience that you bring to this position and strongly believes that your tenacity and resilience will help resolve most of the challenges facing the educational sector in Ghana.

As partners and stakeholders in the higher education sector of the Country, VCTU-G pledges its support for you and your Ministry in formulating solutions to existing challenges and implementation of government policies that will uplift the image of education, particularly, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. Our relationship with you will be geared towards harnessing the government’s agenda on TVET and innovation to drive the needed growth in the national economy.

Once again, accept our heartfelt congratulations as we assure you of a peaceful and fraternal working relations throughout your tenure as Minister of Education for the sustainable development of Ghana. Ayekoo!

VCTU-G is a registered non-profit organization in Ghana whose membership comprises the Vice-Chancellors of all public Technical Universities in Ghana. It is a forum that mainly deliberates on issues bordering on the promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), promotion of scholarship, research and innovation in Technical Universities towards sustainable development of the national economy.

SIGNED: Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah

Chairman, VCTU-G