ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.03.2021 General News

Ghana's Parliament would assist ECOWAS to help Mali restore its democracy – Speaker Assures Mali

By Eric Joe Ayivi
Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin(right) in a COVID-19 hand shake with the First Deputy Speaker of the Malian Transitional Government's General Assembly
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin(right) in a COVID-19 hand shake with the First Deputy Speaker of the Malian Transitional Government's General Assembly

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has assured Mali that Parliament would assist the current ECOWAS Chair, President Nana Akufo-Addo to restore the country back to democratic rule.

The Speaker gave the assurance when the First Deputy Speaker of the Malian Transitional Government’s General Assembly, Assarid Imbarcaouane came to invite Ghana’s Speaker to their first ordinary meeting on April 5, 2021.

Speaker Bagbin promised to honor the invitation to Mail with his staff and Leadership of Ghana’s Parliament.

He recounted the good relations that have existed between the two countries saying; “in my private legal practice I had Malians in my firm”.

3272021100658-8dt2xkjwvq-cfbb8b24-6e4a-4d58-80d9-c47590945018

“Mali needs to return to its rightful position. As one of the leading democratic countries, I have visited war thorn countries and I have been involved in peace and reconciliation; we have a hung parliament, but we have been working together peacefully in the interest of all Ghanaians,” he said.

Ghana’s Speaker also pointed out to the First Deputy Speaker of Mail that, when two brothers fight, it is strangers who enjoy their inheritance; “Mali is rich and has a deposit of Gold and oil, but foreign countries are exploiting your oil”.
Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News Contributor

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Michel Camp: Swoop to clamp down on Narcotics leads to police, military clash
27.03.2021 | General News
Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly supports 3 schools after heavy rains
26.03.2021 | General News
Ghana set for a Green agenda with massive Tree Planting
26.03.2021 | General News
MMDAs were created to deal with community problems; Engage them often---Presiding Member
26.03.2021 | General News
WHO’s Tuberculosis Day Observation Helpful – Offinso North Health Directorate
26.03.2021 | General News
Finance Ministry to meet PIAC to resolve all outstanding oil money issues
27.03.2021 | General News
Ghana Card now requirement for registration of new businesses
26.03.2021 | General News
Akatsi South: COVID-19 Vaccination of health workers begins
26.03.2021 | General News
Private sector participation in the development of Volta critical---Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson
26.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Ashanti Region: Operation Vanguard raids the camp of Galamse...
8 hours ago

Michel Camp: Swoop to clamp down on Narcotics leads to polic...
8 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line