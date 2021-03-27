Northern Region: Government sanctions special Military operation to deal with Galamsey

Listen to article

A special Military operation has been sanctioned in Wuru by the government to clamp down on the activities of illegal gold miners popularly known as 'Galamsey' in the Northern Region.

This was made known by the Northern Regional Wildlife Manager, Joseph Binlinla, via a statement shared by the Public Relations Unit of the Lands Ministry.

According to the statement, “days after the Wildlife Regional Office wrote to draw attention to ongoing illegal mining activities in SKGK CREMA, it has been reported that a military detachment based in Tumu has been deployed to the Wuru area where they succeeded in destroying and burning down mining equipment in the area and flushing out the illegal miners.”

“However, Pido and Kayoro areas within the same widespread mining enclave have not reportedly, been tackled yet by the military,” the statement read.

“We are not sure why these areas were seemingly left out by the military!!!! We are hoping that the military will further act to halt mining activities within the entire area, in order that the ecological integrity of that portion of the Western Corridor can be maintained,” it concluded.

---Daily Guide