27.03.2021 Headlines

Don't hold church and mosque events beyond two hours during Easter---Ghana Police

IGP James Oppong BuanuhIGP James Oppong Buanuh
The Ghana Police Service has issued a directive to churches and mosques not to hold services or events beyond two hours during the Easter festivities.

This is part of a revised strategy for law enforcement concerning religious activities ahead of this year's Easter celebration.

This was made known in a press release dated 26th March 2021 and signed by the Director for Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

The release stated that “ the churches, Mosque are expected to implement a mandatory one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants, ensuring that each congregant wears a mask at all times; providing handwashing facilities and alcohol-based sanitizer for all persons”.

The release added further that “persons maintaining a register of names and contact details of all congregants; and ensuring that the place of worship has fresh air ventilation, rather than relying on the use of air conditioners”.

“The administration continues to appeal for a public corporation to ensure a peaceful Easter holiday season and wishes all Ghanaians a Happy Easter season”.

---Daily Guide

