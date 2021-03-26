We were not even allowed to wear earrings at Valley View—Nana Yaa Konadu recalls campus life

Listen to article

Ace Broadcast journalist of Peace Fm, Nana Yaa Konadu says during her school days at Valley View University, she had to adhere to school rules.

The school rules included the banning of miniskirts, spaghetti tops, trousers, and even earrings for female students.

Their male counterparts were also disallowed from wearing certain clothes and haircuts.

She disclosed this on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show on Friday.

The Host, Kwame Sefa Kai called her on the show to contribute to the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the Rasta students and Achimota School.

She went on to add that she agreed to the rules of Valley View University because it was a choice she made. Other students who practiced other religions and in much higher positions than she adhered to the rules and she was no exception. “We did not die whiles adhering to these rules”, she said.

The panelists on the show including Professor Kofi Agyekum, Dr. Benjamin Okyere Ankrah amongst others lamented on the decadence of our moral values as a people. They bemoaned the upsurge of indiscipline especially at the university level, hence the need for us to maintain discipline at the Senior High level.