Ofosu Ampofo should tolerate and accept my constructive criticisms—Atubiga fights back

Suspended NDC Member, Mr. Stephen Atubiga has stated that he has one or two issues relating to the content of his suspension letter.

Mr. Atubiga was suspended for some comments he made on his Facebook wall.

According to him, he apologized for such comments as the leadership of the party insisted his remarks were not in sync with the ideologies of the party.

Mr. Atubiga does not agree with the stance of the party Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo on the issue.

Speaking on Asempa Fm’s Ekosii Sen Show, he narrates the entrenched position the NDC Chairman has taken on the issue. He disclosed that the Chairman insists he should apologize to Professor Joshua Alabi because Professor called him, the Chairman, to report how Atubiga’s comments affected him.

He insists both he and Professor Alabi are common floor members of the party.

Therefore, if Professor Alabi had any issue against him, he should have brought a petition against him to the party.

The Suspended member went on to blame the leadership of the party for their defeat in the 2020 general elections.

He believes the Chairman should be accommodating of criticisms.

He went on to spell out his 29 years of service to the NDC and the sacrifices he has made for the party.

"I constructively criticized the party I went to jail for. I also have my rights as a registered member of the party too," he reiterated.

He assured that he respects the decision of the leadership of the party and is ever ready to appear before the Council when called upon.

He, however, prefers Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia to Ofosu-Ampofo for the next Chairmanship of the NDC to ensure radical change and victory in the 2024 elections.