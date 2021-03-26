Ofori Atta defends Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption

The credibility of President Nana Akufo-Addo remains intact particularly when it comes to the commitment in the fight against corruption.

This is coming from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who jumped to the defence of the president on day two of his ministerial vetting when corruption issues cropped up.

“The President [Nana Akufo-Addo] has been strong in fighting corruption. His instruction has led to increases in our allocations to all governance institutions, and they have testified to that. We have also been firm in protecting the public purse,” he said when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Mr. Ofori-Atta also added that the living conditions of Ghanaians have been made better under the administration of President Akufo-Addo.

“For the past four years, we have together embarked on a journey in which we said we had two fishes and five loaves of bread, but the economy has grown. Social protection has increased for the vulnerable in our society and the conditions of people I believe have been made better.”

President Akufo-Addo’s zero tolerance for corruption has been put to question by opposition parties and civil society organisations.

The fight against corruption also became topical in the country following the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and the forced retirement of the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo.

The co-founder and Executive Director of Afrobarometer, Prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi took on President Akufo-Addo over Domelevo’s retirement.

“As for the President's credibility in terms of anti-corruption, I am afraid to say it is in tatters. It has been in tatters for a while but this puts a nail in the coffin. I see Domelevo as a victim of well-orchestrated actions by individuals who are [government] officials and by state institutions,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently responded to the Gyimah-Boadi's statements.

“It is, thus, very disappointing to hear a very senior and otherwise distinguished member of civil society make such loose and thoughtless statements like the President's credibility on anti-corruption is in 'tatters' and 'has been in tatters for a while, and that the compulsory retirement of Mr. Domelevo puts the nail in the coffin of the President's credibility. Such statements are not based on facts and driven likely by emotions.”

“The fact is that the President's credibility on anti-corruption is unmatched and no amount of misconceived opinions can change that”, Nana Addo insisted.

