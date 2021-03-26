WHO’s Tuberculosis Day Observation Helpful – Offinso North Health Directorate

Officials of the Disease Control Department at the Offinso North health directorate have lauded the World Health Organization[WHO] for setting up a Day each year to mark Tuberculosis as a means of creating more awareness and educating the public on the deadly disease.

As the world battles similar infectious disease covid-19 pandemic, today March 24, 2021 marks the 35th world TB day set aside by W H O as a measure to slow down or eradicate the spread of this epidemic.

This year’s TB program which is themed; “The clock is ticking” by the World Health Organization is to convey the sense that time is running out on its target of completely ending the disease in the world by the year 2035.

4 Disease Control Officers from the Offinso North health directorate, Stephen Martey, Zurkanaian Abubakar Natogma, Gilbert Dagoe and Acheampong Prince Took the time out to educate the public on the deadly disease when they featured on the Cruz FM morning show programme.

According to them, their outfit had liaised with a number of health facilities within the district to refer all detected TB patients for treatment as their bit in marking the day.

In respect to Offinso North, management of TB cases last year declined due to the outbreak of covid-19 but they are now settled and embarked on surveillance in line with covid-19, TB and other infectious diseases to keep track of the set target.

But in general, they believe the yearly marking of world TB day has helped enormously in its successful management because on these days a lot of education and awareness creation, as well as series of activities, are being rolled out leading to drastic decline of the spread and casualties from the disease since it was discovered in 1882.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial disease caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis which attacks the lungs but can affect any organ in the body. It was first discovered by Dr. Robert Koch on 24th March 1882. A 2013 survey in Ghana indicates that, out of the 30.000.000 populations, 44,000 cases are recorded with 15,200 death cases each year.

Cruz Newsroom