26.03.2021 Regional News

Regional Minister of Oti calls on technocrats to offer quality services

Technocrats play a pivotal role in the development of the country and their expertise has always been critical.

It is in this direction that the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, is appealing to technocrats at the various Municipal and District Assemblies to render quality services to their constituents.

He advised the technocrats to put aside their political affiliations and work as professionals towards the development of their various areas.

Mr Makubu said this during a formal interaction with Chief Executives, District Coordinating Councils and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at Dambai.

He reminded them that they were the fulcrum around which development churned and urged them to avoid partisan politics as their appointments were not bound by four-year political tenureship.

On chieftaincy and land issues, he urged the Chief Executives and MDAs and the Assemblies to remain neutral at all times, but report emerging issues to the relevant institutions such as the Regional House of Chiefs and the Lands Commission for redress.

Mr Lawrence Kwame Aziale, the Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives expressed their readiness to support the Regional Minister to execute the various ongoing projects for the betterment of the Region.

He promised the support of his colleagues to the development wheel, remain neutral and work harder for the growth of the region.

---GNA
