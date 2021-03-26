Ghana Police bans Easter festivities including crusades, conventions

Ahead of the 2021 Easter celebrations, the Ghana Police has warned and reminded the public that the ban on large public gatherings is still in force.

According to the police those who flout the ban by holding conventions, crusades among other large gatherings will be arrested and prosecuted even during the Easter festivities.

A statement issued and signed by the Director in charge of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said conventions, crusades, pilgrimages, carnivals, festivals, beach and amusement events were still not allowed.

She said as part of security measures put in place for the Easter celebration, uniform and plain cloth personnel would be deployed to ensure that individuals and group adhered to the Covid-19 protocols.

Religious/Social Activities

“The Christendom will celebrate Easter festivities from Friday, April 2, 2021, to Monday April 5, 2021, across the world.

“Churches, mosques and other religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours for 100 participants maximum only, observing all other Covid-19 safety protocols,” she said.

Supt. Abayie-Buckman cautioned that the hosting of carnival, festival, beach gathering, street dances, procession, parades and such events will be illegal.

She added that night clubs, cinemas and movie houses are also banned from opening.

“All activities of 'closed room' bar or pub including those in hotels remain illegal,” she said.

She, however, explained that open air drinking spots and operators of tourist sites and attractions might operate provided that they observe all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Private burial

The Director in charge of the Police Public Affairs Department also indicated that private burials were allowed but with a maximum of 25 people if held outside the church or religious facility.

“For church or religious burial services, the maximum number of participants should be 100 and with maximum duration of two hours,” she said.

Road safety

Supt. Abayie-Buckman revealed that together with their safety partners police officers would be present at mapped out traffic congestion and accident prone areas.

“People who drive beyond speed limit, overload, drink and drive and indulge in such other traffic irregularities shall be arrested.” She noted

She urged members of the public to continue to be vigilant and report all criminal activities to the nearest Police Station during and after the Easter celebration.

“In cases of emergency crime situations, the telephone numbers to contact are 0550323323 or 0275000156 and Toll Free numbers 18555, 191 or 112,” she noted.

---Daily Guide