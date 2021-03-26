ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.03.2021 General News

GH¢2.1 billion approved for the Ministry of Defence

GH¢2.1 billion approved for the Ministry of Defence
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ministry of Defence is to receive a budget of GH¢2,102,103,946 for the 2021 financial year.

This follows a Parliamentary approval of the funds on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The Finance Committee of Parliament, in its recommendation to the plenary, entreated the House to urge the Government to initiate steps to address the huge shortfalls.

The Committee noted that: “this inadequate budgetary allocation to the Ministry will adversely affect the operations and performance of the Ministry.”

Some critical areas the Ministry is expected to invest aside its core objectives are the expansion of the 37 Military Hospital, construction of the Tamale Military Hospital and the procurement of parachutes and paratechs and recommendations to the men.

Out of the total budgetary allocation to the Ghana Armed Forces Programme, Gh¢1,204,708,520 representing 70 percent is allocated to the General Headquarters, as the General Headquarters (Armed Forces Administration) sub-program ranks the highest among the sub-program under Ghana Armed Forces.”

An amount of GH¢206, 534,280 representing 12 per of the Ghana Armed Forces programme is allocated to land operations.

Naval operations received GH¢101,989,960 representing six per cent of the Ghana Armed Forces allocation.

Air operations sub-program is also allocated with GH¢96, 430,916 representing six per cent of the Ghana Armed Forces programme budget.

An amount of GH€93,311,867 representing 5.4 percent of the Ghana Armed Forces Programme is allocated the Military Health Service.

The Defence Advisors Sub-program has been allocated GH¢10,063,590, which represents 0.6 per cent of the Ghana Armed Forces programme's entire budget.

----Daily Guide
Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Akatsi South: COVID-19 Vaccination of health workers begins
26.03.2021 | General News
Private sector participation in the development of Volta critical---Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson
26.03.2021 | General News
Ghana Police bans Easter festivities including crusades, conventions
26.03.2021 | General News
Ghanaian PWDs lament low employment rate by corporate Ghana
26.03.2021 | General News
Head of Service cautions Local Government staff against lateness to work
26.03.2021 | General News
Residents of Sunyani West declare readiness to take COVID-19 vaccine
26.03.2021 | General News
Muslim Aid Australia international donates 90 boreholes to communities which lacks portable water*
25.03.2021 | General News
COVID-19 sensitization extended to Women Producers
26.03.2021 | General News
Fire Service moves to deal ruthlessly with facilities without fire safety requirements
25.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Ghana Police bans Easter festivities including crusades, con...
2 hours ago

Ken swerves death prophecies, says "God’s hands is visible i...
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line