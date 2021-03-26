ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.03.2021 Headlines

We welcome Management's reversal of earlier decision on fee payment----GIJ Students

We welcome Management's reversal of earlier decision on fee payment----GIJ Students
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

According to the students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), they have welcomed the school authority's decision to extend the deadline for fee payment to enable those yet to register for the new academic year to do so.

The institute backtracked on its earlier decision following a protest by students and outrage by the public who asked for the school to be more considerate because of the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting students went as far as picketing in front of the school's Osu-Ringway campus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The school has extended the deadline three previous times before the February 25 deadline.

This resulted in a 24-week payment window.

Students were supposed to make a payment of the minimum 60 percent of fees and subsequent registration.

The students are happy about the opportunity to continue their education without interruptions.

About 100 students were affected by the school's decision.

“We are very grateful for management about this… students are very happy about this new development,” one of the students' spokespersons, Abdul Rahim Naanineche, said to Citi News.

Abdul Rahim Naanineche encouraged other students who had not paid to take advantage of the opportunity.

“For those who have paid and those who have not paid, I think it is a good working standard for the student body.”

---Citinewsroom
Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Volta Region: COVID-19 vaccination ongoing smoothly
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Government worked fully with Parliament on Agyapa Gold Royalties Deal – Ofori-Atta
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Agyapa was created by Parliament — Ken
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghana on course to procure 42 million more COVID-19 vaccines – Akufo-Addo assures
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Take action against illegal mining — Asantehene charges Jinapor
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Ken swerves death prophecies, says "God’s hands is visible in my recovery"
26.03.2021 | Headlines
Black Stars secure AFCON slot after one goal apiece result in South Africa
25.03.2021 | Headlines
GIJ makes U-Turn and grants reprieve to affected late registered students
25.03.2021 | Headlines
Asantehene Otumfuo charges Lands Minister to deal with Galamsey
25.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Ghana Police bans Easter festivities including crusades, con...
2 hours ago

Ken swerves death prophecies, says "God’s hands is visible i...
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line