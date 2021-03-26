We welcome Management's reversal of earlier decision on fee payment----GIJ Students

According to the students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), they have welcomed the school authority's decision to extend the deadline for fee payment to enable those yet to register for the new academic year to do so.

The institute backtracked on its earlier decision following a protest by students and outrage by the public who asked for the school to be more considerate because of the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting students went as far as picketing in front of the school's Osu-Ringway campus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The school has extended the deadline three previous times before the February 25 deadline.

This resulted in a 24-week payment window.

Students were supposed to make a payment of the minimum 60 percent of fees and subsequent registration.

The students are happy about the opportunity to continue their education without interruptions.

About 100 students were affected by the school's decision.

“We are very grateful for management about this… students are very happy about this new development,” one of the students' spokespersons, Abdul Rahim Naanineche, said to Citi News.

Abdul Rahim Naanineche encouraged other students who had not paid to take advantage of the opportunity.

“For those who have paid and those who have not paid, I think it is a good working standard for the student body.”

