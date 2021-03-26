Volta Region: COVID-19 vaccination ongoing smoothly

Reports say the Volta Region has recorded a smooth paced COVID-19 Vaccination exercise so far.

The exercise started without any glitches and 14,450 frontline workers are expected to receive the first dose of the vaccine against the pandemic.

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Volta Regional Deputy Director, In-charge of Public Health and Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive were the first recipients of the Astrazeneca vaccine for health sector workers and supporting staff.

Dr. Djokoto said the exercise would run from Thursday to Monday with over 200 vaccination officers built into six teams to carry out the exercise.

He noted that the process had been structured not to disrupt regular health service delivery.

He said vaccinating health workers first would help increase public faith in the inoculation, and was hopeful all sector workers in the Region would receive their jabs by the close of the exercise.

The Health Director said the vaccine was safe and must be received by all eligible.

“There is no conspiracy about the vaccine. It is safe and all must take the jab when the time comes,” he said.

When the GNA visited the vaccination center of the Ho Municipal Hospital at about 1100 hours on Thursday, a total of 40 health workers had received the vaccine.

Mr Samuel Omega, Head of Administration at the Hospital, said staff of all units was getting the vaccine, although challenges including absent members persisted.

He said however that, management would ensure that the over 400 staff which includes personnel of the Nation Service, NABCO, and non-medical staff received the vaccine.

Madam Tsoekem Adza, a Ho Municipal community health nurse and vaccinator at the Hospital, told the GNA that a total of 600 doses had been provided for use.

She said no reactions had been recorded following the jabs, and appealed to all to take advantage of the crucial intervention.

Madam Innocentia Antonia, Matron of the Hospital, said although staff were not informed early about the vaccination, patronage was high, and was hopeful all would be covered by the close of Friday.

The exercise is also ongoing at the Ho Teaching Hospital, the Council Hall of the Ho Municipal Assembly, the Ho School of Hygiene, Ho Nurses Training College, and the University for Health and Allied SCIENCES (UHAS).

Latest data on COVID-19 cases from the Region shows a gradual decline over the weeks from about 400 active cases to less than 100.

A total of 93 mild cases persisted and 26 deaths had been recorded as of March 24, 2021, with 2,346 cumulative cases and 2,227 recoveries.

----GNA