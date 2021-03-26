Number of awardees of UCCSchool of Business' Dean's Award drop by 40% over Covid-19 — Prof. John Gatsi

Listen to article

The University of Cape Coast School of Business held the prestigious Dean’s award ceremony chaired by the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies.

The Dean of the UCCSchool of Business, Prof. John Gatsi said the Dean’s Award is an important event on the calendar of Business Schools globally to recognize motivated and high performing students who obtained first class at the end of each academic.

He explained that there is about 40% drop in the number of awardees as compared to the 2019 number.

The Dean noted that though deeper analysis about the cause of the drastic fall in the number of awardees was not done, last year was challenging to both students and lecturers in adjusting to new modes of teaching and learning that might have affected performance.

Prof. Gatsi explained that in extracting the best for the Dean’s List, students’ who obtained disturbing CGPAs were referred to the heads of department for counseling, encouragement and support.

Professional bodies showed support for the award with sponsorship packages. CIMA provided cash awards to students who were not in first class last year but are now awardees due to hard work while Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply awarded two past students for their outstanding performance at the Master of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain.

Chartered Institute of Accountants Ghana launched the new syllabus and donated a number of study manuals to the School of Business Library. It was announced that the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) is working hard to hand over a new resource centre to the School in April.

The provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, Prof. Francis Eric Amanquandoh described the school as the first in everything and encouraged students to work to sustain the current performance. He said “ learning is a difficult task and described the Dean’s award as appropriate to motivate students for the hard work. He urges the administrative and teaching staff to continue to give off their best to support the students.

Mr. Alhassan Yusif Trawule, the Guest speaker for the ceremony recounted his personal experiences while at the University of Cape Coast and outlined important principles for success.

He Admonishes students about the importance of choosing smart friends, preparation, mentors and personal discovery. Mr. Alhassan Trawule who is the Research director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana encouraged students to ensure positive thinking and delete unwanted baggage as students.

The ceremony was streamed live on social media platforms for the rest of the students, parents, alumni and the public.