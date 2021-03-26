Despite all the death prophecies, Ken says "God’s hands is visible in my recovery"

Listen to article

Minister designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their prayers and outpouring of love to him during his ill-health.

Last year 31st Night witnessed several prophets who predicted the death of the former Finance Minister this year.

This includes the Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako who predicted the death.

Prophesying during his 31st watch night church service, he said God took him to the Bank of Ghana and Finance ministry buildings where he saw obituary posters of the Finance Minister boldly fixed on both walls.

Also, a Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrah One turned prophet predicted in February this year that the Ken Ofori-Atta will die.

But Mr Ofori-Atta who survived covid-19 complications said, “God’s hand is indeed, visible in my recovery. I thank all Ghanaians for offering intercessory prayers and fasting in my recovery.”

He also thanked his wife for being a solid rock behind him during his ill-health.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on Thursday.

He also thanked President Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him once again for the same portfolio in his second term in office.

He also thanked the leadership of Parliament for re-adjusting his vetting to enable him to seek medical treatment in USA.

Mr Ofori-Atta also thanked Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonus, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for taking the responsibility to read the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in his absence.

He said since his return to Ghana, he had launched the 5.5 billion euros Europe Bond roadshow.